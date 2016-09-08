Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Kenneth Wilberforce Zonto, known as Black Prophet says he will win a Grammy award for Ghana.

Black Prophet, who has been away from Ghana for some time now said this on his social media (Facebook) handle.

According to him, “I will put African Roots Rock Reggae on the musical map and bring a Grammy back to Ghana”.

The ‘Let Me Do My Thing’ hit maker, Black Prophet has recorded songs for his upcoming album launch.

The album christened ‘Stories of Life’ was produced by award winning Reggae legendary and saxophonist, Mr. Dean Fraser.

In the post, Black Prophet explained that the much- awaited album would be released on September 16, 2016 on VPAL Music in Jamaica.

“Working with top musicians at Tuff Gong, Penthouse studios and collaboration with Tarrus Riley and Duane Stephenson to create this master piece,” he added.

“…Over the next few weeks I will be taking you on a journey of how Jah has blessed me to this point in my Life…with a few surprises for you to see,” he averred.

Black Prophet stressed that “I hope you will continue to share and support me because I will put African Roots Rock Reggae on the musical map and bring a Grammy back to Ghana. May Jah bless you all.”

Ghana as a country have been privileged to have great artistes who see the need to travel outside the country to record their album with rich sounds and Afro root rhythms.

Blagogee.com, after listening to some songs on Black Prophet’s album with rich afro roots beat, we hold the view that Black Prophet can be nominated for Grammys as it happened to Rocky Dawuni, first Ghanaian Reggae artistes to bag nomination in the Grammy with his album ‘Branches of the Same Tree’.