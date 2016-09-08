Lucky Mensah presents NPP campaign song to Nana Addo

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, whose career has taken a nosedive, has paid a visit to the residence of Nana Akufo Addo to present him with a copy of his latest track, 'Yeresesamu,' that seeks to support the party’s 2016 election campaign.

In 2012, Lucky Mensah did 'Atta Beye' for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but he has come out to say that the party gave him A Toyota Corolla instead of a 4×4 that was promised.

The apparent switching of sides by the artiste has caused some Ghanaians to ask questions, with Mzbel saying that he was disappointed in what he [Lucky Mensah] did.

It is, however, unclear if the NPP contracted Lucky Mensah to record the song as they did with Daddy Lumba in 2012.

On Thursday [August 8], Nana Akuffo posted photos of himself with Lucky Mensah with the caption, “Ghanaian highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, visited me at my Nima residence this morning. He presented me with a copy of his latest song, 'Yeresesamu', which endorses my candidature ahead of the December election.”

Lucky Mensah isn't the only musician to endorse Nana Addo; Hiplife musician Wisa, has also endorsed Nana Addo’s candidature.

John Dumelo, Mr Beautiful, Abeiku Santana, Mzbel, Joel Ackah, and some other celebrities have also shown their support for the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana