Photos: Korean Fan Dance performance at Logos Hope Book Fair

Guests at the opening ceremony of the Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, were treated with an exciting Korean Fan Dance performance at the Tema Harbor.

The colorful performance to officially open the one month floating book fair in Ghana was witnessed by Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of the Vice-President of Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; Chief of Tema, Nii-Adjei Kraku II; Tema Metropolitan Chief Excutive of Tema, Isaac Ashai Odamttten and officials of the Ghana Port and Harbors Authority.

Logos Hope is stuffed with over 5000 books of all kinds is coming back to Ghana after her last visit in 2010 as the ship will head to the Caribbeans.

Ghana is definitely going to be their last voyage in Africa.

In a welcome speech, the Managing Director Logos Hope, Mr. Seelan Govender, said their return to Ghana was influenced by the hospitality Ghanaians extended to them during their previous visits.

The crew and staff representing almost 60 nationals anticipate another great encounter with the people of Ghana.

In her address, Mrs Amissah-Arthur appealed to parents to visit the book fair with their children in order to experience the Journey of Life on board.

Story by David Andoh | Ghana | myjoyonline.com [email protected]