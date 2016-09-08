Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 8 September 2016 16:55 CET

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy had the most surprising event in her life in the year 2016 when she turned a year older on Wednesday, September 7.

The musician's husband together with Team Ohemaa Mercy surprised the birthday woman with a party. Ohemaa Mercy who walked into the office of Unique Brands Communication, her husband's company was surprised to see close friends and colleague gospel musicians gathered to celebrate the day with her.

The moment turned tears of joy for the gospel singer who could not find the right words to appreciate what had happened.

Known faces who were at the birthday party were Willie and Mike, Francis Amo, Cwesi Oteng, Akesse Brempong, Kwasi Ernest and many others.

Below is what happened at Ohemaa Mercy's birthday party.

It is not letting the storm pass that really matters but rather moving through the storm that matters.
By: KWAME OASE
