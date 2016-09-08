Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy had the most surprising event in her life in the year 2016 when she turned a year older on Wednesday, September 7.

The musician's husband together with Team Ohemaa Mercy surprised the birthday woman with a party. Ohemaa Mercy who walked into the office of Unique Brands Communication, her husband's company was surprised to see close friends and colleague gospel musicians gathered to celebrate the day with her.

The moment turned tears of joy for the gospel singer who could not find the right words to appreciate what had happened.

Known faces who were at the birthday party were Willie and Mike, Francis Amo, Cwesi Oteng, Akesse Brempong, Kwasi Ernest and many others.

Below is what happened at Ohemaa Mercy's birthday party.