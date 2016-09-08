Kwamo Executive Lodge Grabs Top Award

Miss Dorothy Acheampong ( right) with other dignitaries after receiving the top award

The Kwamo Executive Lodge has emerged as Ashanti Region's Guest House of the Year 2015 in recognition of its outstanding performance.

The top award was presented to officials of the guest house during the 11th Ashanti Regional Tourism Awards, held at Obuasi recently.

A certificate and citation was presented to Kwamo Executive Lodge for the splendid roles it played to boost the hospitality industry in the region.

“This accommodation establishment offers a real home atmosphere away from home with a comfortable, well-manicured environment,” the citation read.

It added, “Kwamo Executive Lodge boasts of fully-furnished rooms and quality service delivered by professional staff.”

The citation also commended the Kwamo Executive Lodge for maintaining its impressive image since it started operations in 2011.

Dorothy Acheampong, Manager of Kwamo Executive Lodge who received the award, said the honour would spur them on to work harder.

The awards ceremony which was under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority was graced by John Alexander Ackon, Ashanti Regional Minister.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.