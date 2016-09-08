Hiplife artiste Sariki Fights NDC With ‘Yebre’ Single

Upcoming Ashaiman-born hiplife artiste, Hadi Mohammed, known in the music scene as Sariki, has launched an attack on the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government with his hit single titled 'Yebre'.

Sariki's ‘Yebre’ talks the president’s apparent slowness in providing solutions to the myriad economic challenges being experienced by Ghanaians.

Though the song makes no mention of a political party or person, it is clear who the song is referring to.

It warned politicians who do not have the country at heart to desist from any act that seeks undermine the peace the country has enjoyed since independence.

The song, according the artiste's management, is not a politically motivated song composed to tarnish the image of a particular party or government, adding, “The idea behind 'Yebre' is different from public perception.”

By George Clifford Owusu