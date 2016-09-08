Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 8 September 2016 11:41 CET

Prophet Weds Actress Soraya -At Private Ceremony

By Daily Guide
Soraya with husband,  Prophet Addai-Sarfo
Soraya with husband,  Prophet Addai-Sarfo

Ghanaian actress Soraya Mensah over the weekend got married to a Ghanaian prophet called Albert Addai-Sarfo at a private ceremony which took place at the Royal Richester Hotel in Accra on Saturday September 3.

Among top entertainment personalities who attended the ceremony were Nadia Buari, Becca, Klint The Drunk, Aboki For Christ and some members of the clergy.

Soraya was earlier rumoured to have been married to a businessman called Don Pee, but they later divorced.

In 2014, she came out to deny ever marrying him.
According to her, she was in a serious relationship with Don P which ended up with baby girl but they were never married.

Soraya is recognised as one of Ghana's talented actresses, but she has not been consistent. She has been on and off.

General News

Your clarity will rid you of the anxiety and vagueness that are the primary reasons why so many fail to conclude their actions successfully.
By: samuel_abonyi@yahoo.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img