Prophet Weds Actress Soraya -At Private Ceremony

Ghanaian actress Soraya Mensah over the weekend got married to a Ghanaian prophet called Albert Addai-Sarfo at a private ceremony which took place at the Royal Richester Hotel in Accra on Saturday September 3.

Among top entertainment personalities who attended the ceremony were Nadia Buari, Becca, Klint The Drunk, Aboki For Christ and some members of the clergy.

Soraya was earlier rumoured to have been married to a businessman called Don Pee, but they later divorced.

In 2014, she came out to deny ever marrying him.

According to her, she was in a serious relationship with Don P which ended up with baby girl but they were never married.

Soraya is recognised as one of Ghana's talented actresses, but she has not been consistent. She has been on and off.