General News | 8 September 2016 11:41 CET

Sarkodie, Samini, Others For Stonebwoy’s Peace Concert

By Daily Guide

Preparations have been put in place to host a peace concert next month at the Mandela/Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman.

The concert, dubbed 'Bhimnation For Peace Concert', will witness performances from stars like Sarkodie, Samini, R2bees, Kwaw Kese, VVIP, Yaa Pono and many more who will share the same stage with Stonebwoy and his BhimNation Crew.

The event which is being organised to educate Ghanaians on the need to desist from acts that seek to undermine the upcoming general elections is expected to attract people from all walks of life, including politicians from the entire political divide.

According to Stonebwoy's manager, Sidi Mohammed, “Ashaiman from previous years is seen as one of the notorious and violent communities in Ghana. We, therefore, want to use this concert to preach and educate our people about the importance of peace before and after the December 7 elections.”

