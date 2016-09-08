The Cake Fair Returns After Breaking Records

In July 2016, the traffic situation in the capital city of Ghana was chaotic, as many patrons thronged the Fiesta Royale Hotel for The maiden edition of the Cake Fair.

The Cake Fair definitely began a new phase in Ghanaian events, as patrons couldn't stop asking for more.

Voice ads and Yellow October Events; organizers of the fair have announced a return of the event in November with the DessertFest

During the announcement, the organizers disclosed that there would be build ups in forms of pop up shows toward another major event in 2017, and as a start to these build ups, there would be a dessert teamed fair in November.

Speaking to Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh on Monday, the company expressed excitement ahead of the new journey and promised to thrill patrons once again. They hinted that the build up events would be taken to various locations across the capital. "It could even be your church", Gloria Kekeli Hogba joked.