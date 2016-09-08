George Forest To Be Buried On September 5

The mortal remains of multiple award winning sound engineer,George Forest will be laid to rest on Nevember 5, 2016.

The family of the late ace sound engineer announced the date during the one-week commemoration of the departed George Forest on Wednesday 7th September ,2016 at the Tafo Community Center in Kumasi .

The event attracted a number of showbiz enthusiasts and people in the creative arts industry such as Diana Asamoah, Amandzeba Nat Brew , Nana Tuffour, Mama Esther, Obiba Sly Collins, Loving Cee, Bontai Talawa ,Doris Gyamo and a host of others.

George Forest died last week Wednesday (31s August) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness





