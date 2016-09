Following the successful release of the monster tune "Release Inside" months ago, Real-B aka SharpShooter comes through with the second single & first video off his forth coming debut Ep "Warri 2 Lagos". Its a mid-tempo tune produced by renowned music producer Freelance, with visuals directed by US based director Phizy Joe.

Audio: https://www.mynotjustok.com/track/download/id/124980