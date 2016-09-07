Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 7 September 2016 19:06 CET

Comedian Basketmouth robbed at gunpoint

Source: yarnmi.com

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his family were robbed at gunpoint at his residence in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The robbers carted away valuables but thankfully, no one was hurt during the two-hour operation.

The comedian's friend and fellow comedian Bovi posted this on Instagram this Wednesday morning.

Basketmouth was robbed this morning in his home in Lekki Phase 1 between the hours of 2AM and 4AM, 7th of September 2016. He and his family were held at gunpoint while the sad episode lasted. Nobody was hurt. Valuables were taken including the CCTV device. A report has been made at the police station. He can’t be reached at the moment but will be back on as soon as possible.

Man should bid his time like the proverbial hunter.
By: Ototoo@yahoo.com
