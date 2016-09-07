AY's movie '30 Days In Atlanta' recognized by Guinness World Records

Nigerian comedian AY’s first produced movie ‘30 Days In Atlanta’ which was directed by Robert Peters, has been officially recognized by the 2017 Guinness World Records.

The movie has been recognised as one of the films with the highest domestic gross in the territories of Bollywood, Nollywood and Hollywood.

The record breaking movies listed are ‘PK’ from India, ’30 Days In Atlanta’ from Nigeria and ‘Star Wars’ From The United States of America.

This is the first time ever that the Nigerian film industry, which is one of the largest in the world, will be achieving a tremendous success that will be registered by the ‘Guinness World Records’ since 1955 when it was first published.

AY is set to release a new movie ‘A Trip to Jamaica’ on September 25th. It will show across cinemas in Nigeria from September 30.