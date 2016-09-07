Rudy Live Charms New Yorkers On and Off The Stage!

Over this past labor day weekend, the Captivating, Catchy and Exciting U.S.V.I soca diva Rudy Live was in New York for her anticipated performance at the 2016 Caribbean Cultural Festival! While in Big Apple, the songstress brought her fiery personality and voice to various media.

Accompanied by her manager Wendy Morgan, Rudy Live's time in New York served her soca message to new fans. " Rudy Live was an epic soca experience for must see soca music fans. Following our New York Media tour, and receiving such rave reviews, and a warm welcome from media outlets, really solidified to me that we are on the right path to successfully taking her career to the next level in soca music of becoming an international artist." Wendy Morgan.

Soca songstress Rudy Live and hostesses of Uncensored TV Show

On Friday, Rudy Live had the pleasure of sitting in the new season of Uncensored TV show, where she sat in for a candid interview and performance. The popular weekly show highlights Caribbean music, lifestyle and pop culture! "I had a great time with the ladies, it felt like being home with girlfriends gossiping and laughing". - Rudy Live

Popular Real Deal FM DJ Unknown and Rudy Live in NY.

After her lovely time with the ladies of Uncensored TV, Rudy Live headed to Real Deal FM for an unforgettable interview with popular DJ Unknown. It was laughter, music and chat as both Rudy Live and DJ Unknown vibrant personalities gave listeners a radio night to remember! " It was so much fun, it was more like a party then an interview, I am now a fan of Unknown lol" - Rudy Live

Soca diva Rudy Live and Sip N Chat Radio hosts Jendayi, Mikelah and Kerry.

On Saturday, Rudy Live sat in as a guest host on Sip N Chat Radio. The show from a female perspective aims to empower the Caribbean diaspora. Outspoken and candid, Rudy Live along with the ladies tackled social, political and hot topics. " I'm very straightforward, sometimes to a fault, so i felt right at home with these strong outspoken ladies. I am thankful that they allowed me to sit in with them" - Rudy Live

Rudy Live and multi-media personality Black Barbie in NY

Saturday ended with an interview on Black Barbie popular "Chat Bout" radio show. Although it was a first time meeting for the ladies, listeners were treated to an hour of fun of what seemed like a reunion of long lost friends. Black Barbie and Rudy Live infectious laughter and captivating personalities transitioned the airwaves. " I had so much fun with Barbie, I could have sat there for hours. I am thankful for the warm reception, and I can't wait to visit again" - Rudy Live

U.S.V.I Soca diva Rudy Live and her dancers at Caribbean Cultural Festival in NY

The weekend ended with Rudy Live thrilling performance at the Jackie Robinson Park for the 2016 Caribbean Cultural Festival. Rudy made it her aim to showcase her "LIVE" moniker. Performing her various hit single, the soca diva had the crowd of old and young patrons waving their flags, singing and dancing along. Grateful to have had this time on stage, Rudy noted "This weekend was so much fun. I am grateful to all the media houses that welcomed me and made me feel at home. It was such a pleasure to meet all of you. New York thank you for singing and dancing along with me at the Caribbean Cultural Fest, I can only hope that you felt back on the energy and love you showed. I performed for you, but all took part of this show. I can't wait to see you again next year!"