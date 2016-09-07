Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 7 September 2016 16:25 CET

I Don’t Have Time For Publicity Stunts – M.Anifest

Source: enewsgh.com

As part of activities to outdoor his upcoming fourth album, rapper M.anifest (real name Kwame Ametepee Tsikata) was on Accra-based Starr FM to discuss a variety of subjects, specifically the Nowhere Cool record.

The belief is widely held that his controversial June 30 release, god MC was among other things, a publicity stunt. However, the rapper has rubbished any such claims, stressing that it is inimical to art; “I don’t have time for publicity stunts. If it was that, I would put it on my album and would have released my album the week after that”.

The rapper, who has been associated with such acts as Erykah Badu, Sarkodie, and Rocket Juice and The Moon revealed that inspiration informs his actions and stressed that one could be entrapped in that space instead of focusing on the actual purpose of the music; “I do things when I’m inspired”, he said. “I don’t have time for publicity stunts. It’s a very dangerous area to get into.”

