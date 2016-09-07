Lucky Mensah Is Selfish - Mzbel

Sensational female musician, Mzbel originally born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has described his colleague male musician Lucky Mensah as a liar, selfish and demanding.

Her comments were in reaction to a statement made by the male musician that the NDC is party kills the career of musicians adding, the party has failed to manage the country well.

The musician had said that he regrets campaigning for the NDC since he is now seen as a liar for following a party that has failed citizens.

The musician who recorded a song to canvass votes for NDC in the 2008 elections said the party is retrogressing at the progressive rate, a reason he has taken a U-turn and recorded a campaign song for the NPP.

But responding to the claims by the musician, Mzbel disputed it and described it as unfounded.

According to her, as a musician you do not have to align yourself to any political party rather, you should support political leaders whose ideas and policies you think will benefit the country.

Musicians who demand from politicians she posited are not creative because they depend on politicians to reward them for supporting them.

"Musicians who say parties have killed their career are the lazy ones, and are not creative and depend on politicians to reward them for endorsing or supporting their party and when these exceptions fail, then they will say the parties have killed their career."

Mzbel explained that political parties are not responsible for marketing musicians even if they endorse them. She indicated that "some of the musicians are greedy and sometimes go to all the political parties expecting to give their endorsement to the highest bidder and when it fails, they turn to say things that are not true."

"We are role models, we should set an example. If you believe in what somebody is doing and you want to support, support freely. If you are rewarded later after your support, fine but if you are not rewarded, you take it in good faith, because whatever you did was for a good course. But if you demand from politicians and they fail you, then you go on radio, and television to insults and backlash; that is unfortunate.''

Mzbel further revealed on the show that Lucky Mensah wanted to perform on the recently held campaign launch at Cape Coast but was declined the opportunity.

"Honestly, I was disappointed in Lucky Mensah for saying that the ruling NDC are career killers...Because I know very well that the musician [Lucky Mensah] wanted to perform on the show but they didn't put you there because; you this same person you are here you are there. Its greed, so if you don't get to perform on the show and you don't get what you are expecting, then you say that the NDC are career killers?.

Meanwhile, in the last election, you got a car and money. You keep asking and the moment you ask and you don't get, then you go and do something against the party. When you get, you change your mind, when you don't get, then you say things that are untrue. I respect Lucky Mensah a lot but he is not doing this for the country. He is doing it for his own selfish reason...I am not against his political choice because we all choose based on our choices. So if you [Lucky Mensah] was given the money you want, you would have come out on radio and say things; and even lie...People who do that are are not real and they shouldn't be taken serious."

Mzbel maintained that the car and money was handed over to him by the late David Lamptey.

"Lucky Mensah did a song for the party and requested for money and a car, and was given," she added.

In a response to the claims, Lucky Mensah told Kwame Tutu that he went into a contract with the NDC that after he had composed a song for them, they will buy him a Mitsubishi.

"I sold my 'Nkratuo' track to the late David Lamptey and so Mzbel should be well informed before making the unfounded claims against me. I did the song in 2011 and the NDC bought the right in 2012. They promised to reward me after I did 'Atta Beye' for them. They promised me a 4x4 car but rather they bought me a Corolla. I was paid for my services. Mzbel should stop spewing lies. If she does not know, she should ask me, I will tell her.''