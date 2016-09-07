Dancehall artiste, Mzvee, has disclosed rival Kaakie does not like her.

The two have been in a brouhaha lately and in a reaction, the ‘Natural Girl’ hit maker said she does not have any problem with Kaakie but feels Kaakie has a problem with her, adding that anytime Kaakie talks about her, it is just the negative.

According to MzVee, Kaakie was someone she admired before entering the showbiz industry.

"Kaakie was one person I admired before entering the industry. I’ve always been cool with her; I just don’t know what wrong I did against her," she told Hits FM.

She added: "Anytime she talks about me, it’s just the negative, always hitting hard at me. I think Kaakie just doesn’t like me.”