NDC Are Career Killers: Lucky Mensah Warns Colleague Musicians

Barely 24 hours after hitting the airwaves with his new campaign song “Monto Ma Nana Addo,” for the New Patriotic Party, musician Lucky Mensah has sent a strong warning to Ghanaians, especially his colleagues in the entertainment industry, to desist from working with the National Democratic Congress, describing them as career killers.

“It is very dangerous to work for the NDC, they destroy careers. A lot of my colleagues who have done artistic works for the NDC are today regretting. Their careers have either died or dying slowly…so they should be careful,” he told Kwame Adinkra, political host on Abusua FM, a Kumasi based FM station.

He observed that even though the NPP is an opposition party, artistes who had worked for the party are living well, with their careers still flourishing because Ghanaians still patronize their works, unlike those who composed songs for the NDC and are struggling to make it in the entertainment industry.

According to Lucky Mensah, Ghana under NDC has retrogressed and therefore called on Ghanaians to hold the NDC on its tracks before the entire country grinds to halt.

On why he ditched the NDC after composing a campaign song for them in the lead up to the 2012 elections, Lucky Mensah explained that though his song had a big influence in retaining the NDC party in power, he was very much disappointed in the way the party is governing the country.

He further noted that he believed Nana Akufo-Addo can deliver Ghanaians from their current predicament.

Part of his newly released song states, “We are voting this year for Nana Addo. After eight years, how is your pocket? How is your health? Poverty, Dumsor, is all that we are burdened with. We are changing for the NPP. We are voting for the NPP.”

It continues, “if we involve Nana Addo, Ghana will develop, every district would have jobs, petrol, electricity would be reduced. No more dumsor. Free Education, Health Insurance would be revived. Corruption would be a thing of the past.”