Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have split up after three months of dating, according to several reports in the US.

Rumours first started that the couple, nicknamed “Hiddleswift”, were together after they were seen flirting at the Met Gala in May.

Since then they’ve seemingly been inseparable, appearing with each other around the world, including a trip to England to see Tom’s family.

But they reportedly haven’t been able to “keep that kind of momentum going”.

There’s no official word from either Tom or Taylor yet but sources who know the couple added: “They get along great and will remain friends, but they just don’t see it working romantically right now.”

Shortly afterwards, the DJ called out Taylor Swift on Twitter after she claimed she was the sole writer of his single This Is What You Came For.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris tweeted.

It’s thought hectic work schedules had something to do with the split with Tom being based in Australia working on the new Thor film.

They were set to walk the red carpet together at the Emmy Awards later this month, but that’s almost certainly off the cards now.

Both Taylor and Tom seem to be coping well with the split.

She’s been pictured smiling as she left a gym in New York, while the actor was in a good mood when he accepted his best actor TV Choice award from the set of Thor with Idris Elba and Chris Hemsworth.

Some have suggested the split could lead to inspiration for a new album from Taylor, who has a history of writing about ex-boyfriends.

