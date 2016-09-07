A-Plus, Pratt Clash over Song

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that greater content of the controversial musician A-Plus’ new political song, 'Abɛn Bɛ Bom' is based on rumours and hearsay and not facts.

A-Plus last week released a new song accusing the NDC of massive corruption, adding that the day of reckoning awaits them.

He pointed to several high-profile corruption cases to justify his attack on the current government – sacked Deputy Communication Minister, Victoria Hammah, Kofi Adams, Asiedu Nketia, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa were all not spared in the hard-hitting track.

However, speaking on Atinka FM, Pratt opined that if the words the musician used to describe some members of the NDC were used against him, he would not be happy so he (A-Plus) should think about the reaction he would get if he was in the same position as the named politicians in his songs.

In a rebuttal, A-Plus said his music seeks to mirror the ills of society and that he has made songs against the NPP during ex-President Kufuor’s regime.

He said most members of the then NDC hailed him when he made those songs.

A-Plus added that most of the things he said in the song were revealed to him by some high-ranking members of the governing NDC.

-starrfonline

