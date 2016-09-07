Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 7 September 2016 12:41 CET

Miss Pink Ghana Finale This Saturday

By Daily Guide
Some of the contestants

This year's Miss Pink Ghana beauty pageant is scheduled to take place this Saturday, September 10 at the Arts Centre auditorium in Accra.

The pageant, being organised by RAM Media Concepts and Ghana Youth Exchange Experiment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), is expected to create awareness of the breast cancer disease amongst women and increasing more awareness in younger women in Ghana.

It seeks to select an articulate, eloquent, fluent and young lady between the ages of 18 and 30 to become a campaigner for breast cancer awareness creation in Ghana.

According to the organisers, the pageant is expected to attract a large number of music personalities, students from the various tertiary institutions as well as some of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

With some few days to go, the final eight Miss Pink contestants are preparing feverishly towards the finals.

The ladies are Perpetual Kunadu Webana, a 21-year-old level 300 student of Jayee University College, Rashidatu Ali, a 20-year-old level 300 student of the Islamic University College and Ofoni Gifty Onome, 23, a student nurse.

The rest are Sophia Afua Ababio, 24, a nurse; Sherita Maame Esi Mensah, 27, a professional caterer; Faafa Akita, 23, a hotelier; Mary Martison, 21, an SHS graduate  and Priscilla Nana Ama Frempongmaa Oduro.

It will be a night of beauty, intelligence and music, a night where another contestant will get the bragging right of being Miss Pink Ghana 2016.

The grand finale promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants will be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Pink Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu

