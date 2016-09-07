Pastor Dzifa Rocks Royalhouse Chapel With Album Launch

Some selected gospel artistes, including Becky Bonney, Jackie Mpare, among others, are billed to perform at the album launch of Pastor Dzifa on September 11 at the Royalhouse Chapel (Ahenfie) in Accra at 5:00pm.

The launch which is expected to attract people from all walks of life, members of the Royalhouse Chapel, among others, will also witness performances from Naa Mercy, Pastor Jennifer, Joycelyn Armah and Maame Nhyira.

Pastor Dzifa, a song writer, motivational speaker and worship leader at the Royalhouse Chapel, promises to not only light up the afternoon with special stage performances, but will also make the evening sparkle with other stars on the bill.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Pastor Dzifa mentioned that the lyrics of the album are inspiring and well-arranged enough to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

By George Clifford Owusu