Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 7 September 2016 12:41 CET

Pastor Dzifa Rocks Royalhouse Chapel With Album Launch

By Daily Guide

Some selected gospel artistes, including Becky Bonney, Jackie Mpare, among others, are billed to perform at the album launch of Pastor Dzifa on September 11 at the Royalhouse Chapel (Ahenfie) in Accra at 5:00pm.

The launch which is expected to attract people from all walks of life, members of the Royalhouse Chapel, among others, will also witness performances from Naa Mercy, Pastor Jennifer, Joycelyn Armah and Maame Nhyira.

Pastor Dzifa, a song writer, motivational speaker and worship leader at the Royalhouse Chapel, promises to not only light up the afternoon with special stage performances, but will also make the evening sparkle with other stars on the bill.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Pastor Dzifa mentioned that the lyrics of the album are inspiring and well-arranged enough to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

CLEAN YOUR EARS SO THAT IT WILL ALWAYS HEAR A WORD BEHIND YOU SAYING " this is the way, walk in it."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img