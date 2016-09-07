Accra City Hotel To Host Chaka Chaka

The Accra City Hotel (formerly Novotel) will host one of Africa's most celebrated music icons, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, as she visits Ghana for the African Legends Night slated for September 24 at the Banquet Hall, State House.

Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of the event, chose the four-star hotel because of its world-class service and trendy facilities available for such a guest of international repute.

General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel, told a cross-section of journalists that the hotel has enjoyed a huge facelift to host such high level celebrated icons.

“When the new management took over, we resolved to create a whole new world-class experience for our guests. We're prepared in terms of service and facilities in order to step ahead of the competition; we're fully prepared to give this celebrated African icon and her entourage, an unforgettable treat. It will be our 28th anniversary gift to her,” Mr Krabel said.

The management of GMA commended Accra City Hotel for sponsoring the event.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is expected to take the African Legends Night to another level with her infectious pop melodies, youth-minded lyrics and girlish charm.

Nicknamed the 'Princess of Africa', the powerful alto voice is set to thrill her fans with ever-remembered songs like 'I’m Burning Up', 'Thank You Mister DJ', and the ever-popular ' Umqombothi ' which shot her to stardom.

She has performed for HRM Queen Elizabeth II , Ex-US President Bill Clinton , former South African President Thabo Mbeki and a host of other world leaders.

