Ghana + Peace Campaign 2016 Kicks Off

Obiba Sly Collins, with support from the Obiba Foundation, has begun the 'Ghana + Peace' campaign tour to educate Ghanaians on the need to shun from violence during the December 7 elections.

The campaign tour will focus on ensuring that traditional leaders, political leaders, religious leaders, among others, demonstrate their commitment to ensuring peaceful elections by signing up for this tour.

In addition to the peace tour, the highlife musician and the Obiba Foundation will host a series of live musical concerts which will feature a number of highlife and hiplife artistes.

The tour which was launched on August 18 by Obiba Sly Collins and the Obiba Foundation made its first stop in Tamale, where Sly Collins and his team paid a visit to the chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Mohammed A. Dawuni.

Dakpema Dawuni expressed his solid support for the peace campaign, adding that for his interest in peace building, he and his elders had organised a peace football match in an effort to bring peace to the city and its surrounding areas.

The 'Ghana + Peace' campaign team later paid a visit to Rev Solomon Saa, a minister for the Presbyterian Church in Tamale, who also endorsed and appended his signature on a calabash which is a symbol of peace.

He pledged his support and prayed for the peace team, saying he believes in protecting the peace of the country irrespective of one's religious beliefs and will do everything possible for peaceful co-existence, especially where he presides.

A popular Tamale-based musician, Don Sigli, also endorsed the calabash, giving his reason that he truly believes in the need for peace, especially towards the elections and beyond.