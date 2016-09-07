Ghanaian and Nigerian specialists tour South Africa

A team of tourism industry professionals from Ghana and Nigeria have arrived in South Africa for a week-long experience of the country.

The team was sponsored by the tourism authority of South Africa to tour and experience some selected tourism destinations in the southern African country.

The hosting of this group from the West African countries is an effort by South African Tourism to give them first-hand experience of what the country can offer to those who would like to travel to South Africa for tourism purposes.

Predominant in the team are travel and tourism professionals from both countries who went through the SA Specialist online training course and passed.

During the South African Tourism’s recently held West Africa Roadshow in Kumasi, Accra, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja some among those who had taken the course and passed were chosen to be part of this trip.

According to the West Africa Trade Relations Manager of South African Tourism, Mr. Mohammed Tanko Kwajaffa, the objective for this hosting is to give “the graduates first hand opportunity to experience what they have learnt from the course.”

He also added that the graduates through the benefit of this trip will be “expected to use the knowledge acquired to contribute immensely to the growth and development of their organization as they continue to promote South Africa as the preferred tourism destination.

Also on the trip are staff and officials respectively from stakeholder organizations from the two countries such as South Africa Highways, South Africa High Commission, VFS Global, national tourism associations and the media.

The seven-day tour which begun on Monday 5th September will continue till Sunday 11th September when the participants will return to their individual countries. During the seven-day tour, the participants will travel across three different provinces namely Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

Some of the experiences the team will have include quad bike safari, hot air balloon ride, tour of Sun City Resort, visits to Table Mountain and Robben Island, water safari and tour of Zulu cultural village.

Members of the team did not hide their joy at such an opportunity to acquire first-hand knowledge of places they have been selling or will be selling to their clients and thanked SA Tourism for the opportunity given them.