Ghana’s best female rapper Miss Ruth Nyame also known in showbiz circles seems to be setting the pace this year. Her first breakthrough story was the major record deal in July 2016 which saw her join the Ghana’s Jazz Queen Sandra Huson on same record label, Record Masters. Eno’s first release “Touch The Body” featuring Africa’s Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Burniton entered the chart just a week after its release.

Eno is also set to release the first ever female rap album entitled “Yaa Asantewaa; this year. The record label confirmed the album is a classic and will portray the other sides of the artistes as the record label seeks to push the artiste from mass market to corporate. There have been couple of live band performances lined up for the artiste as she also prepares for “Eno Live” at Ghana’s Piano Bar on Friday 30th September 2016. She’s been a big inspiration for mainstream and upcoming female artistes as they seek to make a big statement in the male dominated sub-industry.

As part of the record deal with Record Masters however, Eno’s music is supposed to hit the global market through the Dutch subsidiary company BennyLive Music which owns channels and record studios in Holland. CEO of the company Mr. Benny Crabbe expressed satisfaction with work output of the female rapper and mentioned he’s already receiving calls for possible collaboration with global artistes. The first to hit the channels will be the first release with Stonebwoy which is already making waves in Ghana.