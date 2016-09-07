Jidenna Rocks at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos

The classic man, Jidenna has definitely left a mark in Lagos when he had fans yearning for more after his epic and mind blowing performance at Hard Rock Cafeon Thursday, 1st September 2016.

The show which was organized by Sony Music and TRACE Nigeria was well attended by top artistes such as WizKid, Peter Okoye, Timaya, Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy, BlackMagic, Lynxx, Praiz, Ruby Gyang and a host of other celebrities.

Featuring an unforgettable opening performance by Mr Eazi, the swank king thrilled the crowd to a number of songs from his upcoming album “Long live the chief”. He performed some of his hit singles such as Classic Man, Little bit more, Chief don’t run, Long live the chief amongst others. There was also a surprise performance with Burna Boy.

Before the show was over, TRACE Nigeria unveiled TRACE Naija; a music channel which will serve as the premiere destination for lovers of Afrobeats.

“We are super excited that Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is a part of this huge event and has in recent times played host to other big concerts in Lagos. We are proud to say this is where music is well celebrated irrespective of where it is coming from”- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos

This concert was proudly sponsored by Sony Music, TRACE Nigeria and Hard Rock Cafe Lagos.

Media Partners : Pulse Ng, BellaNaija, Guardian,Guardian Life, 360Nobs, Style Vitae.