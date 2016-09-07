Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 7 September 2016 08:06 CET

Beyonce postpones US gig after doctor orders vocal rest

By BBC

Beyonce has postponed the New Jersey stop of her Formation world tour after doctors told her she needs to rest her voice.

The singer, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, released a statement to say the gig would now take place on 7 October.

She will continue with concerts in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta as planned.

The tour, which supports her album Lemonade, began in Miami on 27 April.

It was supposed to end in Nashville on 2 October but now it looks like New Jersey will be the last date she’ll play.

As part of her birthday celebrations over the weekend, she and husband Jay Z attended the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

Many of her famous friends went on social media to wish her a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson and Mariah Carey.

