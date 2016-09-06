Photos: Gospel music stars mourn Danny Nettey
A host of gospel music stars were present to mourn a fallen colleague and legend, Danny Nettey, who died July 15, 2016. The burial service was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra over the weekend.
Faces you may not have seen for a long time were present. Bernice Offei, Mary Ghansah, Elder Mireku came to celebrate a man whose career spanned more than 30 years.
Bernice Offei sang her popular hit song 'Life is so short'
Diana Hopeson, former president of Musicians Union of Ghana
Tagoe Sisters
L-R Rev. Helen Yawson KICC, Mary Ghansah and Ewura Abena
Mary Ghansah
Ohemaa Mercy
Elder Mireku and Mary Ghansah
Elder Mireku
Joe Beecham
Nii Okai
Joe Mettle
A lady performs a choreography during the final funeral ceremony of Danny Nettey
Cindy Thompson, (middle) and her colleague female gospel musicians
Cindy Thompson, (middle) Ewurama Abena and Boadiwaa
Madam Esther Cobbah, Tsikata and her husband Tsatsu
An artist drawing the late iconic Gospel Musician
Mr. Joel Nettey, a brother of the late musician
Kofi Ansah, Programmes Director of Joy FM reading a tribute on behalf of the Multimedia Group
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com