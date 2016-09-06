Photos: Gospel music stars mourn Danny Nettey

A host of gospel music stars were present to mourn a fallen colleague and legend, Danny Nettey, who died July 15, 2016. The burial service was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra over the weekend.

Faces you may not have seen for a long time were present. Bernice Offei, Mary Ghansah, Elder Mireku came to celebrate a man whose career spanned more than 30 years.

Bernice Offei sang her popular hit song 'Life is so short'

Diana Hopeson, former president of Musicians Union of Ghana

Tagoe Sisters



L-R Rev. Helen Yawson KICC, Mary Ghansah and Ewura Abena

Mary Ghansah



Ohemaa Mercy



Elder Mireku and Mary Ghansah



Elder Mireku



Joe Beecham



Nii Okai



Joe Mettle



A lady performs a choreography during the final funeral ceremony of Danny Nettey

Cindy Thompson, (middle) and her colleague female gospel musicians

Cindy Thompson, (middle) Ewurama Abena and Boadiwaa

Madam Esther Cobbah, Tsikata and her husband Tsatsu

An artist drawing the late iconic Gospel Musician



Mr. Joel Nettey, a brother of the late musician



Kofi Ansah, Programmes Director of Joy FM reading a tribute on behalf of the Multimedia Group

