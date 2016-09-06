Lucky Mensah dumps NDC for NPP

Highlife artiste Lucky Mensah who massively campaigned for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2012 general election has ditched the party to marry its rival New Patriotic Party.

A close source to the musician tells Zionfelix.net that Lucky Mensah has recorded a new song to campaign for NPP and its flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2016 polls.

The informant who spoke to Zionfelix.net Monday morning added that the “Bottom Of My Heart” hitmaker has shot a video for the song aimed at canvasing votes for NPP.

The song we are told talks about the hardship in the country and gives several reasons why Ghanaians should vote for NPP during this year’s general election.

The song was jointly recorded by Morris Babyface and his brother Roro Buddy. The song is expected to be out this week.

Lucky Mensah in August last year was reported to have said that he is disappointed in NDC. The artiste real name Alex Mensah said the NDC deserted him after he composed a song that served as the theme for the party’s elections 2012 campaign.

“My song had a big influence in retaining the NDC party in power but the leaders and executives of the party, instead of appreciating my good works, have rather neglected me,” he said on Adom FM’s entertainment show last year.