Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Exclusive News | 6 September 2016 17:03 CET

Stars glam up Benedicta Gafah's birthday bash

By Gilbert Yeboah

The Beautiful Ghanaian Actress who turned a Year older on 1st of September invited Friends,Colleagues and relatives to a special dinner at the SE MANHYIA Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday September 4.

Flowking Stone (Musician),Bisa K Dei (Musician),Bill Asamoah (Actor),Faustina Amissah, College (actor), Isaac Aidoo (Actor),Exstep (producer) (Actress)Brother Sammy (Musician)Sarbi Debrah (actress) Ellen White (Actress),Bishop Nyarko (Actor),Akyere Bruwaa (Actress),Brother Sammy (Musician),Don Twix(Blogger),Busumuru (Blogger),GH Kwaku (blogger),Twinsdntberg (photographers),Frank Badu Ntiamoah (Actor),Colins Oteng (Actor) + More Celebs attended Benedicta Gafah’s Birthday dinner on Sunday night SEE More Photos below:











Exclusive News

The real freedom and justice is when the citizenry have education and jobs.
By: Oheneba Kyei Gyamfi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img