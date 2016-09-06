Stars glam up Benedicta Gafah's birthday bash

The Beautiful Ghanaian Actress who turned a Year older on 1st of September invited Friends,Colleagues and relatives to a special dinner at the SE MANHYIA Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday September 4.

Flowking Stone (Musician),Bisa K Dei (Musician),Bill Asamoah (Actor),Faustina Amissah, College (actor), Isaac Aidoo (Actor),Exstep (producer) (Actress)Brother Sammy (Musician)Sarbi Debrah (actress) Ellen White (Actress),Bishop Nyarko (Actor),Akyere Bruwaa (Actress),Brother Sammy (Musician),Don Twix(Blogger),Busumuru (Blogger),GH Kwaku (blogger),Twinsdntberg (photographers),Frank Badu Ntiamoah (Actor),Colins Oteng (Actor) + More Celebs attended Benedicta Gafah’s Birthday dinner on Sunday night SEE More Photos below:







































