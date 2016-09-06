All Fun And Play At The Launch Of The New Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Store In Opebi, Ikeja

Sunday, 28th of August, 2016 saw Opebi light up, as Nigeria’s leading children fashion brand, Ruff ‘N’ Tumble, played host to kids and parents, who turned out in droves, at the launch of its new store. The children were treated to an array of fun activities such as face painting, backdrop selfies and refreshments while parents were spoilt for choice with the finger foods and cocktails.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder & Chief Responsibility Officer of Ruff ‘N’ Tumble said "Our Opebi store opening despite the heavy downpour was a resounding success. Our Customers are extremely special people and we remain thankful that we are their number one choice in the market place. We will continue (despite the prevailing economic conditions) to deliver on our promise of style and quality. We shall find value and pass them on where ever possible. To the great RNT teams, the months and years of consistent commitment will pay off. It’s a journey and we intend to have fun and deliver on our goals. Congratulations and very well done".

The parents were not left out in the celebrations as Sound Sultan & his wife (Chichi), Titi Oyinsan, Tara Durotoye and others enjoyed shopping & bonding with the children.

The new store is located at 2a, Opebi Road, Ikeja, bringing the total number of Ruff n Tumble stores nationwide to fifteen (15).

Here are some fun pictures from the day!

