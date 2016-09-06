King Ayisoba Congratulates Shatta Wale for Winning Best African Act at NEA Awards 2016

King of Kologo Music,Albert Ayisoba Apozoree aka King Ayisoba has congratulated the self-acclaimed dancehall king,Shatta Wale for emerging the Best African Act [Non-Nigerian/African] at this year’s edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards [NEA].

The multiple award winning traditional artist,King Ayisoba made the pronouncement during an interaction with www.razzonline.com :

“Wow,i will like to take this opportunity to congratulate Shatta wale for emerging the best African Act at this year's Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

“He has proven that,when it comes to dancehall artistes he is one of the best ever to be produced in Africa— He should still stay focused ,more success awaits him ” Ayisoba affirmed .

When asked about his personal relationship with the dancehall commando hitmaker,King Ayisoba reiterated: "Shatta Wale is like a brother to me.Just that our busy schedules don't permit us to meet -but i have known him from the time was called Bandana, before changing his name now to Shatta Wale".He said.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, now Shatta Wale,won the award in a category that featured some big acts like Stonebwoy[Ghana] Sarkodie[Ghana], Bisa Kdei[Ghana], Sauti Sol [Kenya], FA [Liberia],Deng[Liberia],Papa Denis[Kenya] and Eric Gbeso[Liberia]

The NEA Awards focuses on the contributions of African entertainers to the entertainment industry and was established in 2006 in New York [USA]

King Ayisoba Congratulates Shatta Wale Shatta Wale for Winning Best African Act at NEA Awards 2016.

King of Kologo Music,Albert Ayisoba Apozoree aka King Ayisoba has congratulated the self-acclaimed dancehall king,Shatta Wale for emerging the Best African Act [Non-Nigerian/African] at this year’s edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards [NEA].

The multiple award winning traditional artist,King Ayisoba made the pronouncement during an interaction with www.razzonline.com :

“Wow,i will like to take this opportunity to congratulate Shatta wale for emerging the best African Act at this year's Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

“He has proven that,when it comes to dancehall artistes he is one of the best ever to be produced in Africa— He should still stay focused ,more success awaits him ” Ayisoba affirmed .

When asked about his personal relationship with the dancehall commando hitmaker,King Ayisoba reiterated: "Shatta Wale is like a brother to me.Just that our busy schedules don't permit us to meet -but i have known him from the time was called Bandana, before he changed his name to Shatta Wale".He said.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, now Shatta Wale,won the award in a category that featured some big acts like Stonebwoy[Ghana] Sarkodie[Ghana], Bisa Kdei[Ghana], Sauti Sol [Kenya], FA [Liberia],Deng[Liberia],Papa Denis[Kenya] and Eric Gbeso[Liberia]

The NEA Awards focuses on the contributions of African entertainers to the entertainment industry and was established in 2006 in New York [USA]