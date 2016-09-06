Last week, Lagos stood up to welcome Nigeria’s own Jidenna for a long-awaited and exciting visit.

The Classic Man touched down at Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos on Tuesday, August 30th amidst loud cheers and welcoming screams from his adoring fans. He was hosted by Eko Hotels and Suites where he and his team had delicious dinner prepared specially by the hotel’s restaurant staff.

No breaks for this hard worker, as the next morning he commenced a media tour. Starting off at Beat Fm for an interview hosted by Olisa and Maria Okan, he visited many other media houses like Cool Fm, NdaniTV, Pulse TV and countless others, making sure to leave the interviewers doubled-over with laughter. He is fondly remembered as having such a warm and friendly persona, always quick to joke and very approachable.

Ace photographer Kelechi Amadi was tasked with conducting a photoshoot for Jidenna, and he chose Broad Street in Lagos Island as his location. This turned out to be quite a herculean task, as hundreds of fans mobbed the shoot cheering and requesting for selfies. Through it all, it is very commendable that Jidenna kept his cool, was very humble and collected, and granted requests for selfies and photographs. We hear that he even made it rain! Another photoshoot was conducted quietly for him by the Maestro, TY Bello at her famous studio in Yaba, Lagos. Later that evening, he kicked back with some of the biggest names in African entertainment, including banky W, M.I, Poe, Cobhams, Ebuka Okija and Vanessa Mdee, who had all turned up to welcome and show their support for The Classic Man.

Next day, he made a quick stop at Smooth FM, and then on to a sound check with his band for his sensational performance at HardRock Cafe.

The show kicked off that evening with fans in attendance, and the venue filled to its rafters! The excitement was very palpable and the fans were not disappointed at all! Jidenna performed his internationally jamming song ‘ Classic Man ’, his new chart-topper ‘ Little Bit More ’ and his already widely-acclaimed hit ‘ Chief Don’t Run ’. He shared the stage with America’s favorite Mr Eazi and fans were thrilled to a surprise performance by Nigeria’s rockstar BurnaBoy! All in all, that night is one that will not be forgotten in a hurry!

Next morning saw Jidenna in Enugu State where he continued his media tour with a visit to Urban Fm and other media houses in the state. He stopped over at Enugu State University where his father lectured, and showed a philanthropic side in awarding several scholarships to deserving awardees.

Nigeria made sure she did not send him back empty-handed! He received several gifts including a special presentation from the pupils of the primary school he attended, and a set of beautifully made outfits by ace clothier, Ugo Monye.

We guess it’s safe to say that we are heartbroken to see the Classic Man leave Nigeria’s shores, and we are simply giddy with excitement and anticipation for his return!