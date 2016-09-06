HABA! Beauty Queen, Nneze Richards Who Arrested Cordinator Releases Photos In Traditional Regalia

The sudden release of the creative and culturally inclined p‎ictures in a promo images is launch of her foundation \' Nneze Richard Foundation\' . This is to empower children and kids in the rural villages. Her Majesty, who was a guest recently at Aso Villa is expected to speak at the UNITED NATION women Conference holding in October.

‎Queen Nneze Richard who is set to release a book authored by her, headlined the same event with first Lady of Enugu state at a personality packed event in the coal city national stadium recently.