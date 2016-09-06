June Ubi Returns With ‘anything’ Music Video Featuring H.o.d

Fast-rising British Nigerian artist June Ubi is back with the brand new music video for her latest single ‘Anything’, featuring H.O.D. The long-awaited visuals finally drop, after the single has been garnering recent support from tastemakers including Beat FM, Cool FM, Kiss FM Abuja and The Guardian, among others, in recent months.

Directed by Chas Appeti and Chi-Chi Chinakwe, the video for ‘Anything’ is a fun-filled and exciting affair, featuring June Ubi being charmed by two potential love interests promising to give her “anything” she wants. The visuals highlight Ubi in her full element, rapping and performing, with support from her bevy of dancers, while bringing the already exciting record, further to life.

With her debut EP set to be released soon, Afropolitan princess June Ubi is bringing a fresh, energetic and vibrant sound, which pays homage to her Delta state heritage and London upbringing, to the African music landscape. From her 2014 debut single ‘One For Me’, to ‘Get Down’ featuring Yemi Rush, to her latest offering ‘Anything’, June Ubi continues to shine as one of Nigeria’s brightest new talents.



