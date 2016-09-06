I will demonstrate against NPP if… - Socrates Sarfo

Movie producer Socrates Sarfo says he will lead a demonstration against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they fail to fulfill their promise to revamp 'the collapsing creative arts industry' should they win the 2016 general elections.

Not new to controversy, the known NPP sympathizer says he will not defend the party if it reneges on the promise.

“I will organize a demonstration against any non-performing Creative Arts Minister under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, especially if the person does not manage the industry well and ensure that it gets a strong footing,” he threatened.

He was speaking in an interview on ‘Burning Issues’ on Adom FM about the role of the creative arts industry in job creation and national development.

The ‘Hot Fork’ movie producer revealed that he decided to openly campaign for NPP in 2012 because he believes they understand the creative arts industry better and have the competence to promote the industry to a desirable level.

He continued that prior to the 2012 general elections in Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo consulted him and some other stakeholders in the creative arts industry and assured them of his resolve to revamp the creative arts industry.

Mr Safo said they meeting also deliberated discussed how to get the industry on a sound footing.

He wasted no time landing a punch at the current Creative Arts and Tourism Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare whom he accused of having no knowledge about the industry.

The Minister he said has contributed to what he terms as an abysmal performance in the industry since she assumed office.

“Apart from the Deputy Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie who knows and understands the nitty-gritty of the industry, the rest of the staff at the Ministry are ignorant about the industry,” he claimed.

He explained further that, the Minister recently refused to assist in the organisation of the just ended Black Stars Film Festival which was aimed at promoting the film industry, something that should have originally been promoted by the Ministry.

He added that persistent pleas by the organisers to the Minister for assistance yielded no results.

According to him, that is a clear indication that the Minister is ignorant about the role of such festivals in promoting tourism and the creative arts in the country.

Mr Safo believes such events attracts a large number of patrons including foreigners who come to the country to spend huge sums of money.

The vociferous movie producer bemoaned how despite the creative arts industry being the fourth most lucrative business in the world apart from drugs, oil and arms is poorly managed in Ghana.

He maintains that until experts are placed at the helm of affairs to implement sounds policies that can transform the industry, it will be difficult for the creative industry to grow in Ghana.