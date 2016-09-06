Diana Asamoah's song to win 2016 election for NPP - Evangelist

A man of God has advised that NPP to ditch all their campaign songs including the popular 2012 campaign song by Daddy Lumba ‘Nana Ye Winner’ and use gospel musician Diana Asamoah’s song “Ahotew Anamon” for their campaign.

According to Philip Quaicoe, Evangelist at the Ebenezer Saviour’s Church, it is the only way NPP can win power in the 2016 elections.

The 2016 general election is just around the corner as Ghanaians are left with some three months to decide who mans the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Political parties are currently embarking on a campaign across the length and breadth of the country to rally support from electorates.

Several means are devised by the parties as part of the campaign, including television and radio advertisements sharing of party paraphernalia and celebrity endorsements, to canvas votes.

Music plays a key role in the process as some of the political parties contract musicians to compose songs for them to be played at rallies and tours to trumpet the party’s preparedness for the elections.

Popular musicians like Jewel Ackah, Lucky Mensah, Kwabena Kwabena and Daddy Lumba have all recorded songs for some political parties in the past.

For the two biggest parties in Ghana, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the contest with who has the best song matters to supporters as the parties also make accomplished musicians compose popular songs for their campaigns.

Ahead of this year’s elections, Daddy Lumba and Kwabena Kwabena have together released another song for Nana Akufo-Addo titled ‘Nana Akufo-Addo’.

However, Evangelist at the Ebenezer Saviour’s Church, claims that this is a divine direction that has been given to him by God to pass on to the leadership of the NPP ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Mr Quaicoe added that God has also asked him to tell the NPP to suspend their campaign and hold a fasting and prayer service before they continue.

Reacting to the prophecy from the supposed man of God, a Communications member for NPP, Yaw Adomako Baafi told Adom FM’s Ohemaa Sakyiwaa that they have taken the prophecies in good faith and will work on them.