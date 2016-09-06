KK Fosu is ungrateful - Sound engineer

London-based Ghanaian sound engineer, Robby Robinson of D. KayBee Records has openly expressed his resentment about what he describes as a high level of ingratitude among some musicians in the country.

According to him, some hiplife and highlife musicians he assisted in the early days of their music career have abandoned him after reaching stardom.

He singled out M3nsa of FOKN Bois and Prodigal of VVIP as the artistes he supported, who check on him anytime they visit London in the United Kingdom.

“M3nsa is the main guy. M3nsa always checks up on me and Prodigal too. Some artistes are really ungrateful, somebody like KK Fosu,” he said bitterly.

Speaking on Showbiz Review on Hitz FM Monday, Mr Robinson, popularly known in the entertainment circle as Rush, explained that he recorded over twelve tracks for KK Fosu for free including his hit track ‘Sudwe’, the song that shot him to fame but he later turned his back on him.

He recounted his encounter with KK Fosu and narrated that their friendship after he relocated to Ghana from London together with his brother David Kwamena Bolton to do music.

He said upon arrival, the Chief Executive Officer for OM Records, Abraham Ohene Djan introduced them to the then new genre, hiplife and they successfully recorded some artistes including Edmund Akrofi Darko also known as Prickie’s ‘Obaafefe’ hit track.

Rush continued that they later recorded and mastered instrumentals for Hammer of The Last Two and Obrafour, Tic Tac, VIP, now VVIP, Ex-Doe and Yoggy Doggy.

He further explained that he later met KK Fosu and accommodated him in his house for no fee and subsequently recorded over twelve tracks for him for free.

“KK Fosu was brought to me by one Charles Nelson who used to work with another record label. But his boss was not interested in the young man's music. I saw him to be unique so I decided to help him and with the encouragement from Abraham Ohene Djan, I did KK Fosu’s ‘Sudwe’ track which eventually became a hit,” he disclosed.

He continued that like KK Fosu, some other artistes they assisted then, also neglected them so he got frustrated and decided to go back to London.