General News | 6 September 2016 11:41 CET

Radio Presenters Retire Musicians Prematurely – Prince Tsegah

By Daily Guide

One of the players in the music industry, Prince Tsegah, has declared that the failure of some radio presenters and DJs to promote local music has contributed towards early retirement of some of the local musicians.

Prince Tsegah who is also an artiste manager made this known during a discussion on a programme dubbed Adom Entertainment Hall on Adom FM last Saturday.

According to him, most of the presenters rather focus on playing foreign songs instead of promoting Ghanaian music and local musicians.

“We have a lot of good musicians in Ghana here who have good songs which our radio presenters and DJs have failed to promote them,” he said.

Prince Tsegah explained that most Ghanaian presenters and DJs have adopted the habit of playing more foreign songs instead of playing local music.

He, therefore, urged the presenters and DJs to stop promoting foreign songs at the expense of the local ones.

