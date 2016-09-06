The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, has urged Ghanaians to celebrate and appreciate each other’s culture.

Madam Gomashie, speaking at the 20th anniversary launch of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) Tourism Club in Tema, said Ghanaians can only market their culture and traditions to the world when they celebrate and appreciate each other.

The theme for the one month long celebration is 'Promoting Tourism Through Maritime Industry'.

She stated that “it is important to celebrate more about who we are”, adding that it is regrettable that most Ghanaians do not celebrate and appreciate the good in each other.

The deputy minister mentioned that this was evident in people’s choices of foreign foods over the Ghanaians dishes even though the local foods are nutritious and have less calories.

She reminded Ghanaians that people visit the country because they want to celebrate the traditions and culture of the country which differ from their (foreigners) own.

Madam Gomashie commended the GPHA Tourist Club for the initiative to promote tourism among staff of the authority.

She challenged GPHA to emulate examples of other ports such as Lome, Togo, in order to create a tourist conducive environment and facilities to attract people to the Ghana’s ports and harbours.

Jacob Adorkor, Director of Port, GPHA, and founding member of the club, encouraged the public to engage in tourist activities, including hiking, attending festivals and visiting monumental sites.

Mr Adorkor stressed that participating in tourist activities releases work tension, stress and enable people to learn and share ideas with others.

Madam Mercy Akonnor, GPHA Tourist Club President, said the club was founded in September 1996 to afford members the opportunity to learn about the rich culture and traditions of the country.

Madam Akonnor stated that over the past 20 years, club members have embarked on trips to tourist sites in the country and attended many festivals.

She projected that they will be visiting some ports outside Ghana, including Kenya, South Africa and Dubai to learn some of their good practices.