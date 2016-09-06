Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 6 September 2016 11:41 CET

Okyeame Kwame Rescues Hepatitis B Victims

By Daily Guide

Okyeame Kwame, with support from Okyeame Kwame Foundation (OKF), has provided some vaccines to about 270 people who tested negative during the free hepatitis B screening and vaccination exercise organised on July 28, 2016 in Ho in the Volta Region.

According to him, the provision of the vaccines forms part of his social responsibility to assist those who tested negative during the screening exercise.

He was happy that for the past seven years, he has successfully organised free hepatitis B screening exercises in some parts of the country, including Tamale, Accra, among others, for Ghanaians.

He explained that apart from the support that his foundation enjoys from some corporate organisations, including MDS Lancet Laboratory, the free screening drive also secured funding through proceeds from the sale of his musical works and live musical performance.

Speaking to BEATWAVES in a chat, the 'Hallelujah' songwriter stated that addition to the foundation, he has embarked of a number of projects to assist the needy and support the growth of the creative industry in the country.

Okyeame Kwame who has a number of hit singles to his credit mentioned that he is currently working on a 16-track album which will feature 16 great artistes from all over Africa.

He announced that his much-awaited peace song is ready and will be released before the end of the month.

“I have three songs for the season. I've done one peace song with Daddy Lumba which will be released any moment from now. Apart from that, I have another one with Skyler Jett who is a Grammy Award music producer and the other with Kaywa,” he said.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

Many of the failures in life are people who gave up when they did not know how close they were to succeed
By: Thomas Edison
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img