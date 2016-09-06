Okyeame Kwame Rescues Hepatitis B Victims

Okyeame Kwame, with support from Okyeame Kwame Foundation (OKF), has provided some vaccines to about 270 people who tested negative during the free hepatitis B screening and vaccination exercise organised on July 28, 2016 in Ho in the Volta Region.

According to him, the provision of the vaccines forms part of his social responsibility to assist those who tested negative during the screening exercise.

He was happy that for the past seven years, he has successfully organised free hepatitis B screening exercises in some parts of the country, including Tamale, Accra, among others, for Ghanaians.

He explained that apart from the support that his foundation enjoys from some corporate organisations, including MDS Lancet Laboratory, the free screening drive also secured funding through proceeds from the sale of his musical works and live musical performance.

Speaking to BEATWAVES in a chat, the 'Hallelujah' songwriter stated that addition to the foundation, he has embarked of a number of projects to assist the needy and support the growth of the creative industry in the country.

Okyeame Kwame who has a number of hit singles to his credit mentioned that he is currently working on a 16-track album which will feature 16 great artistes from all over Africa.

He announced that his much-awaited peace song is ready and will be released before the end of the month.

“I have three songs for the season. I've done one peace song with Daddy Lumba which will be released any moment from now. Apart from that, I have another one with Skyler Jett who is a Grammy Award music producer and the other with Kaywa,” he said.

By George Clifford Owusu