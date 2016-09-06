My Disco Speakers Are Not China Made - Funny Face Replies Critics

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has refuted claims by critics that the disco speakers spotted in his room were made in China.

It would be recalled that Funny Face shared a video via his various social media accounts, spotted in a dance battle with himself in his 2.5 star room.

The video started with funny face in a pink towel, shaking his behind to camera in resonance to a gospel music from his disco Speakers.

He then danced straight to a projected screen to show us how technologically advanced he is, and finally brought the battle to an end when his towel threatened to go off if he didn’t stop making a fool of himself.

The video has since created elephantine controversies in the showbiz fraternity.

Most showbiz pundits and some fans of the comedian, have labeled the disco speakers spotted in his room to be China made and have criticised the ace comedian for using China-made speakers since made in China goods are tagged to be inferior.

In a telephone conversation with Reagan Mends of www.razzonline.com ,Fanny Face, in replying his critics, refuted those claims.He indicated that he has his own life to live and that though the disco speakers were not made in china,there is nothing amiss if he should use a made in China disco speakers:

"My brother Reagan,people have time ooo- Let them say what they want to say because its my own life and i live it the way i want it",He told www.razzonline.com .

He continued: " Though the speakers were not made in China,what is wrong if they were truly made in China? Brother,i have a lot of things am focusing on so lets talk about better things than to talk about China disco speakers.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, is well noted for his lead roles in popular long running TV series "Chorkor Trotro" and " Cow and Chicken" on TV3 and UTV respectively.

Kindly Watch the video below and adjudge for yourself.