“We Want Peace” Thousands Sing And Dance For Peace In Special Concert

Thousands of young people on Friday thronged the Takoradi Jubilee Park to sing and dance for peace ahead of the 2016 elections.

Powered by Accra-based music production and events company BullHaus Entertainment, it brought together some of Ghana’s mainstream acts for a night’s jam of music.

The theme for the night was one; Peace, and followed two others already held in Koforidua (Jackson Park) and the national capital, Accra, specifically Nima and the Mantse Agbonaa Park, Odododiodio.

The project is dubbed 'Project Peaceful Elections', and is part of series of efforts aimed at drumming home the message of peace before, during and after Ghana’s national elections later this year.

The concert also offered some young, up and coming acts an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Mainstream dancehall act Rudebwoy Ranking headlined the night and got support from the over two dozens of local-based acts.

All throughout the event, the central theme of peace was echoed.

"Without peace, we will not be able to showcase our talent and develop in this thriving industry. This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” one of the young local artistes said.

Lawrence Asiamah, popularly known as Bulldog, and who is the brainchild of the event, said he was inspired by the level of undiscovered talent and is looking forward to working with some.

Organizers say, the event will go round the country and help get the message of peace to every single Ghanaian.