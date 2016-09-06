The Movie Industry Lacks Unity - Actress

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Mrs Martha Joyce Asare has stated that Ghana's movie industry lacks unity, hence the reason for the industry staggering.

According to Martha, if unity has been a key tool for all and sundry in the industry, then Ghana's movie industry would have been one of the greatest if not in the world, in Africa, she told Ruthy of seancitygh.com

"Our problem for not getting the best industry is unity and that's killing the industry. If all of us have been united from day one, Nigerians would have been behind us. Nigerians learnt from Ghana and now look at where they are and we're still where we are. In our days when the industry was on its feet, the key tool was unity. Producers should be united so as artistes"

Ghana's movie industry has come under scrutiny by movie lovers with a lot trying to find out the reason for the fall in quality.