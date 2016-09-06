Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 6 September 2016 10:38 CET

The Movie Industry Lacks Unity - Actress

By SeanCitygh.com

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Mrs Martha Joyce Asare has stated that Ghana's movie industry lacks unity, hence the reason for the industry staggering.

According to Martha, if unity has been a key tool for all and sundry in the industry, then Ghana's movie industry would have been one of the greatest if not in the world, in Africa, she told Ruthy of seancitygh.com

"Our problem for not getting the best industry is unity and that's killing the industry. If all of us have been united from day one, Nigerians would have been behind us. Nigerians learnt from Ghana and now look at where they are and we're still where we are. In our days when the industry was on its feet, the key tool was unity. Producers should be united so as artistes"

Ghana's movie industry has come under scrutiny by movie lovers with a lot trying to find out the reason for the fall in quality.

General News

A STRONG PERSON TRIES TO SOLVE ANY PROBLEM WITH HIS STRENGTH SAME APPLIES TO THE RICH PERSONS
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img