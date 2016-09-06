Music : D-Black's OMEGA ft. Sarkodie & Singlet Dominates Airwaves

Rapper / Entrepreneur; Desmond Blackmore also known in showbiz circles as D-Black ahead of his 'Lightwork' album scheduled for release on 30th September drops a big one this time around.

Titled 'Omega', the afrobeats, highlife and gospel fusion is an amazing blend and has in the past 8 days since its release been the most played record on urban radio.

The Lil Shaker produced song was released under Black Avenue Muzik and is the 2nd single off D-Black's 'Lightwork' album following the club smash hit 'Kotomoshi'.

Listen to 'OMEGA' by D-Black ft. Sarkodie & Singlet here