Shatta Wale wins Best African Act at the 2016 NEA awards

Shatta Wale emerged the Best African Act [Non-Nigerian/African] at this year's edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards [NEA].

The dancehall king, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, posted on his Facebook page to announce the award.

In the post, he wrote, “We won the best African act NEA Awards. Thanks to Almighty God and my management team boogie down Nima hasheem for all the support…”

He won the award in a category that featured some big acts like Stonebwoy [Ghana], Bisa Kdei [Ghana], Sarkodie [Ghana], FA [Liberia], Sauti Sol [Kenya], Deng [Liberia], Papa Denis [Kenya] and Eric Gbeso [Liberia].

The NEA Awards was established in 2006 in New York. It focuses on the contributions of African entertainers to the entertainment industry.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana