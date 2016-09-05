Rapper M.anifest says he doesn’t think there is a frosty relationship between him and Sarkodie stating that they have never been the best of friends.

He noted that in spite of the different views they shared on tracks recently, he does not think there has been a change in their relationship.

The two rappers recently made headlines over what many said was an alleged beef between them.

M.anifest, in his ‘godMC’ track, took digs at Sarkodie after he released his ‘Bossy’ song. Sarkodie also quickly replied M.anifest in his ‘Kanta’ track.

Speaking in an interview on Rhythmz A-Z on Joy FM with Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye Saturday, Ma.nifest said; “Nothing has changed. We were never best friends and whatever the relationship was before is still the same now,” adding, they are “musical colleagues”.

To him, there wasn’t any beef between them but rather “I think there was a bit of a conflict… philosophical differences being shared. I acknowledge things that go on [but] I just say I don’t feel the same way people feel towards these things… I don’t take it as world cup… when I feel something, I can express it, I express it through music and then I keep it moving.”

Asked what inspired his song ‘godMC’ track, the rapper revealed that, “it came from me hearing a song… For me as a creative artiste is someone who is fearless and bold, when I disagree with something and I feel a certain way about it and I can address it in music and I did that and I just keep it moving.”

Stressing that it’s wasn’t personal, M.anifest, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, said his ‘godMC’ track was in response to Sarkodie’s ‘Bossy’.

While acknowledging that ‘Bossy’ may not be directed at him, M.anifest explained that “it was more than just about a response to a song. It addresses many things.” He added that he was not angry when he recorded that song.

Asked why he didn’t respond to Sarkodie ‘Kanta’, the Afrocentric rapper revealed that “I don’t think I needed to. I was unaffected by it.”

M.anifest is set to release a new album, ‘No Where Cool’ on Thursday, September 8. The 14-track album is his major release since his last album in 2013.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)