General News | 5 September 2016 13:27 CET

Police Hunts For Bukom Banku Over Kissing Attack

Police prosecutors are yet to deliver a writ summoning boxer Bukom Banku before the court for attacking a hair dresser in Accra.

The controversial boxer is yet to be seen after the court order was issued last week.

He failed to appear in court today over the assault charges leveled against him.

Background
The boxer, whose career is struggling, damaged the victim’s Nokia phone valued at GHc40. According to the police charge sheet, Bukom Banku entered the shop of the complainant, Martha Nelson, and demanded a kiss from her. After her refusal to kiss him, the boxer allegedly slapped and punched the lady.

After the physical assault, he snatched her phone and crashed it on the ground.

Bukom Banku subsequently said he would replace her phone with a Samsung Galaxy.

