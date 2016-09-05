Talking Finance, Thread And Needle With Giberky The Designer

From her humble sewing beginnings in Kumasi Polytechnic in Ghana, to completing her fashion education in the UK, Giberky opens up about the challenges facing her as an independent designer.

Having graduated from Croydon University Centre in 2013, Giberky narrates the struggles and challenges facing her as an independent designer.

She claimed financial difficulties are the most pressing issue bothering her saying “To get the right capital to start the fashion business is really hard.

“And another thing is production, whether to source internal or externally abroad which is another problem, because in order to get cheaper prices when you are sourcing from overseas you need to be purchasing a large quantity of garment which is a big, big challenge financially.”

Conquering and over-scoring some of her weaknesses was such a joy to her “I would say sourcing for cheaper or reasonable prices in order to compete with ‘the big boys’ (big fashion labels) was a huge challenge.

“But now I know exactly what to do and how to approach the market, which has been such a relief to me.” Giberky is planning to showcase her new collections which would be ready by next February 2017 at some few selected venues which she is keeping as a secret for now.

She has showcased twice at Africa week in London and that was in 2013 as well as 2014. “I have also done my Runway show at Coventry University in 2014, and have also done other charity shows which have all been successful.”

In giving detailed accounts about her steps to designing she said: “I research through magazines, books, trends, libraries, museums and other online archives as I love to have a look at past collections.

“I like Christian Dior’s ladylike kind of dressing, so I do a lot of research to get my concept and ideas towards trend forecasting to see what is coming and what is going or which colour pallet to use, sourcing and sketching the fabrics to do my pattern cutting and all, before I get to design my collection.”

Being in the fashion industry for just about four years and counting her designs seem to stand apart from others, and as to the reasons, she said: “I would say Giberky is unique in a sense that we design just few pieces for the bespoke class.”

Having been nominated severally, she finally got the fashion nod “I have won an award as well as some few nominations at the ‘Befta Awards’. I was nominated for the best female designer category and won in 2014.”

Her human side was ripped open as every human being would expect, when asked about who her ultimate choice and favourite designer or personality is? “I would definitely say Dior for sure”.

Where would you put yourself in the industry “I would put myself in the middle because I‘ve been able to work on my weaknesses to have the right balance in the fashion industry.” She said.





Dscf2003